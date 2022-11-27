Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches.

"An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

The NAM computer model's future radar simulation.

A winter storm watch has been issued for a few counties in east-central Minnesota and more in northwestern Wisconsin, which is where the weather service has more confidence in 4-7 inches accumulating. The watch is expected to be extended south and west, but the NWS won't do that until they have more confidence in where the heavier band of snow will set up.

For the Twin Cities, there is about a 75% chance of 2+ inches of snow and a 25% chance of 6+ inches, according to the NWS.

Let's go through some models to see what they're forecasting.

NAM model

WeatherBell

European model

WeatherBell

American model

WeatherBell

Canadian model

WeatherBell

Check back for updates.