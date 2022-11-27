Skip to main content
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

The NWS says a band of 6+ inches is looking likely. It's now a matter of where.

Tommy Wiita / Bring Me The News

The NWS says a band of 6+ inches is looking likely. It's now a matter of where.

A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. 

"An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. 

The NAM computer model's future radar simulation. 

The NAM computer model's future radar simulation. 

A winter storm watch has been issued for a few counties in east-central Minnesota and more in northwestern Wisconsin, which is where the weather service has more confidence in 4-7 inches accumulating. The watch is expected to be extended south and west, but the NWS won't do that until they have more confidence in where the heavier band of snow will set up. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now

For the Twin Cities, there is about a 75% chance of 2+ inches of snow and a 25% chance of 6+ inches, according to the NWS. 

Tab2FileL (7)
Tab3FileL (6)

Let's go through some models to see what they're forecasting. 

NAM model

nam-218-all-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9831200

European model

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9820400

American model

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9874400

Canadian model

gem-all-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9906800

Check back for updates. 

Next Up

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Woman found on side of highway after hit-and-run

The 41-year-old was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jorden Nicole Borders
MN News

Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood

Warning: This story contains upsetting content.

first snow
MN Weather

Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?

The NWS says a band of 6+ inches is looking likely. It's now a matter of where.

ambulance
MN News

Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy MN highway

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in Carlton County.

Nicholas Kraus
MN News

Man sentenced for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest

Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul drove into a protest in Uptown last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Fleeing suspect crashes into vehicle in Woodbury, 2 injured

The crash occurred Friday afternoon after a pursuit with Woodbury police.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 2.34.44 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Yes, that's MN native Jenny Taft in a State Farm commercial

Jenny Taft got her broadcasting career started in Minneapolis in 2011.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth

A 23-year-old woman was shot Friday night in Plymouth.

white Christmas
MN Lifestyle

2 MN towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country

The list was compiled by Trips Discover and published earlier this month.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 8.27.12 AM
MN News

St. Olaf football player charged after fatal crash in Chicago

The 18-year-old is accused of speeding and going the wrong way when he crashed into a vehicle that may have been attempting to flee police.

Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 7.41.18 AM
MN News

Woman 34 weeks pregnant injured by drunk driver in Cottage Grove

The 49-year-old suspected of DUI was booked into jail around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

ambulance
MN News

2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria

The crash involved two people from Alexandria and five from Bloomington.

Related

snow squall
MN Weather

Accumulating snow for Twin Cities followed by subzero wind chills

It's going to be a wintry week in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 10.18.47 AM
MN Weather

Metro added to winter weather advisory; 4 inches possible Monday

It's the first snowy day of the season in the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2019-02-12 at 6.18.55 AM
MN Weather

Narrow band of intense snow to bring up to 7 inches to Minnesota

A winter storm watch has been issued where more than 6 inches could pile up.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 7
MN Weather

How much more snow and how cold will it get in MN?

The official forecast for the Twin Cities Tuesday-Thursday is 3.2 inches of snow.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night

Storms could fire late this evening near the metro.

storm
MN Weather

Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota

Isolated severe storms could pop in southern Minnesota.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

The storm system could arrive in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.

first snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities, greater Minnesota wakes to first snow of the season

Accumulations in northern Minnesota are being measured in inches.