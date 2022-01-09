Skip to main content
Wind chill to stay subzero until Tuesday in Twin Cities

Credit: Leif Kurth, Flickr

Oh yeah, that was a sweet little warmup Saturday in Minnesota as temperatures soared into the 20s and even hit 30 in some spots, although it was windy and that made it not so nice outside. But it gets worse, so appreciate what you had because cold-blooded Mother Nature is coming for another visit. 

*Hears a knock at a door. It's Mother Nature*

Yes, just in time for that meaningless Vikings-Bears game and tailgating Sunday morning outside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the temperatures are going to hurt your lungs and the wind is going to freeze your face. 

According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill in the Twin Cities will stay below zero pretty much from Saturday night until Tuesday morning. The graphic below, from the NWS, says the wind chill will dip to -20F to -30F in the metro area Sunday morning, and then basically stay -10F to -20F until finally warming up Tuesday morning. 

Those tailgating beers are going to freeze fast. 

Tab3FileL (12)

Wind chills will be colder, more like -30F to -40F in greater Minnesota, including areas like St. Cloud and Alexandria, while wind chills could get down to -40F or worse up near the Fargo-Moorhead area, where they're also dealing with some light snow and 45 mph winds, which will cause dangerous travel conditions. 

Here's a good GIF to show the wind chill values dropping as a front passes through the region overnight. Then the wind chill values stay subzero for about 60 hours before things warm up a bit on Tuesday. 

floop-nam-2022010818.sfctapp.us_nc

