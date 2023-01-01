Skip to main content
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota

Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota

The Twin Cities metro is in a winter storm warning. Mankato is in an ice storm warning.

A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The Twin Cities metro is in a winter storm warning. Mankato is in an ice storm warning.

The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period. 

Screen Shot 2023-01-01 at 3.27.24 PM

The heaviest snow with the biggest totals is expected in southwestern Minnesota, where more than a foot of snow is possible. The official forecast in the Twin Cities calls for "heavy mixed precipitation" with total snow accumulations of 5-8 inches along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. 

StormTotalSnow
StormTotalSnow_Metro (1)

Counties in the ice storm warning, which includes the cities of Mankato, Fairmont and Albert Lea, calls for 2-6 inches of snow along with "significant icing expected." And by significant, they're talking about a quarter inch of ice. 

StormTotalIce

As seems to always be the case, the Twin Cities is in a zone of uncertainty because it's not totally clear when rain or mixed precipitation will change over to snow. 

"The track of the system is still one of the most important factors in determining precipitation type and strength, and deterministic synoptic scale models are still pointing towards southwestern Minnesota for the heaviest snowfall, the I-90 corridor for the best sleet/freezing rain/accumulating ice, with a transition zone containing lower amounts of both in between that includes the Twin Cities," the NWS Twin Cities said Sunday afternoon. 

"For right now, the expectation is that the highest risk for icing and significant related travel travel impacts will be south of the Minnesota River and especially along I-90 beginning Monday evening and lasting through about daybreak on Tuesday. The peak period for snowfall for both the Twin Cities and elsewhere looks to be from approximately midnight to Noon on Tuesday, with accumulations of 8-12 inches or more likely in the areas that see mainly snow as their precipitation type."

Next Up

image
MN Weather

Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota

The Twin Cities metro is in a winter storm warning. Mankato is in an ice storm warning.

Minnesota Lottery
MN Lifestyle

Two $1M winners in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle

The New Year's Day drawing produced two winners.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in New Year's Eve crash in southern Minnesota

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 7.22.56 AM
MN News

Plymouth man, 26, ID'd as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

No arrests have been made in the killing.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical following snowmobile crash near Cambridge

The man and woman were on a snowmobile together when they crashed into a tree.

Screen Shot 2023-01-01 at 10.07.49 AM
MN News

Shots fired during fight at Duluth bar on New Year's Eve

The shooting happened when two people were fighting, according to police.

snow
MN Weather

Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?

Don't buy into the huge model projections just yet. It could wind up being too warm.

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued for Twin Cities as snow approaches

Snow is expected to start Monday and continue into Tuesday.

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 31, killed in crash on I-35E in downtown St. Paul

The Rochester woman died in the single-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 10.20.27 AM
MN News

Boys aged 13-16 arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The St. Paul boys were caught by police in Cottage Grove.

Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 8.19.54 AM
MN News

St. Cloud sees increase in OD deaths, urges awareness around fentanyl

St. Cloud reported 19 overdose deaths in 2022, including 16 from fentanyl.

snow
MN Weather

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

The storm track will determine who gets the most snow in Minnesota.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-11-10 at 7.37.56 AM
MN Weather

Winter storm warning, ice storm warning issued in Minnesota

The Twin Cities is in the heart of the winter storm warning.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Winter storm and ice warnings issued ahead of dynamic storm

The Twin Cities is under an advisory.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Winter storm warning issued in Minnesota ahead of Friday snow

It looks like there will be a sharp cutoff near the metro, so don't be shocked if the Twin Cities winds up with very little snow.

Jan. 2 storm track
MN Weather

Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track Monday-Tuesday

The storm track and how much warm air will determine where and how much snow falls.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Twin Cities now in winter storm warning ahead of heavy snow

The winter storm warning is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall snow plow - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 5
MN Weather

Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota

The first bits of precipitation arrive Monday night and the storm may not be out of here until Friday or Saturday.

snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities in winter storm warning with snow set to slam MN

Some areas could get a foot of snow on Friday.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Twin Cities in winter storm watch, heavy snow shifting north?

A winter storm warning is in effect south of the metro.