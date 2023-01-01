Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota

The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.

The heaviest snow with the biggest totals is expected in southwestern Minnesota, where more than a foot of snow is possible. The official forecast in the Twin Cities calls for "heavy mixed precipitation" with total snow accumulations of 5-8 inches along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice.

Counties in the ice storm warning, which includes the cities of Mankato, Fairmont and Albert Lea, calls for 2-6 inches of snow along with "significant icing expected." And by significant, they're talking about a quarter inch of ice.

As seems to always be the case, the Twin Cities is in a zone of uncertainty because it's not totally clear when rain or mixed precipitation will change over to snow.

"The track of the system is still one of the most important factors in determining precipitation type and strength, and deterministic synoptic scale models are still pointing towards southwestern Minnesota for the heaviest snowfall, the I-90 corridor for the best sleet/freezing rain/accumulating ice, with a transition zone containing lower amounts of both in between that includes the Twin Cities," the NWS Twin Cities said Sunday afternoon.

"For right now, the expectation is that the highest risk for icing and significant related travel travel impacts will be south of the Minnesota River and especially along I-90 beginning Monday evening and lasting through about daybreak on Tuesday. The peak period for snowfall for both the Twin Cities and elsewhere looks to be from approximately midnight to Noon on Tuesday, with accumulations of 8-12 inches or more likely in the areas that see mainly snow as their precipitation type."