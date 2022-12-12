Winter storm and ice warnings issued ahead of dynamic storm

The National Weather Service has pulled the trigger on winter storm and ice storm warnings in Minnesota as a powerful system will churn through the region Monday night all the way through Saturday.

As discussed in our previous weather story, the storm will come in two waves. The first wave is Tuesday, featuring heavy snow in the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota, and sleet, freezing rain, wintry mix and rain in southern Minnesota.

There will be a bit of a break for most of Minnesota on Wednesday before the backside of the storm wraps around and delivers more accumulating snow Thursday-Saturday. Wind will also be a big deal on Tuesday. Let's get to the details...

Winter storm, ice storm warnings

Ice and snow impacts through Thursday

Clearly, the best chance for freezing rain is in southwestern Minnesota. But as the National Weather Service explains in its forecast discussion, the surface temperatures varying by a degree or two could change the game:

"Below freezing (surface temps) means freezing rain above freezing just a cool rain, but not ice accumulation. So it comes down to what are the temperatures at the surface and boundary layer? Temperatures at the surface will be generally in the 30 to 34 range for much of the storm Tuesday. Near 30 and below is more favorable for freezing rain while closer to 31 or 32 would be harder, but still possible, for ice accumulation. So a degree or two difference in the forecast will make all the difference."

That's why the urban heat island effect in the Twin Cities might keep Tuesday's precipitation sleet or rain, without the freezing effect.

As for snow, here's how much the NWS is forecasting through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Very windy Tuesday

Phase 2 of the storm: Thursday-Saturday

After a dry slot keeps the bottom half of Minnesota mostly dry on Wednesday (it'll be snowing like crazy along the North Shore on Wednesday), snow from the backside of the low-pressure system will wrap around and deliver widespread snow, possibly along the lines of 3-6 inches in the Twin Cities.

The rain could wash away all the snow currently on the ground in and around the Twin Cities, so the Thursday-Saturday snow could be the saving grace for a white Christmas.

In the grand scheme of things, here's how much snow different models are dumping on Minnesota through Saturday.

American model:

European model:

Canadian model: