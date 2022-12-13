Winter storm: Schools announce e-learning days, early closures, late starts
Minnesota is braced for a major, days-long winter storm that will hit the northern half of the state hard over the rest of the week – and some schools are taking precautions ahead of its arrival.
Parts of western, central, and northern Minnesota can expect up to 10 inches over the next two days, and by the end of the week, more than a foot will fall in those same areas.
The North Shore will be hit the hardest, with some parts of the Lake Superior coast potentially seeing a ridiculous 30 inches of snow between now and Friday.
Here's a look at the school districts that are holding e-learning days on Tuesday, closing early, or opening late.
This list will be updated as more announcements are made.
- Browns Valley Schools: E-learning day.
- Holdingford Public Schools: Closing at 1 p.m., no after-school activities.
- Lakeview School District: Opening 2 hours late.
- Marshall Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
- Minneota Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late.
- Minnewaska Area Schools: E-learning day, after school activities postponed.
- ROCORI Schools: Closing 3 hours early, no PM preschool classes.
- Sartell-St. Stephen School District: Closing 2 hours early, after-school activities canceled.
- Sauk-Rapids-Rice: Closing 2 hours early, after-school activities canceled.
- St. Cloud 742: Closing 2 hours early, after-school activities canceled.