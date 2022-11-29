Skip to main content
Winter storm warning for Twin Cities: 6+ inches possible

The heaviest snow could move through the Twin Cities.

A winter storm warning has been issued from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and includes the Twin Cities metro area, where upwards of a half foot of snow could fall. 

"Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible," the warning reads. "Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes."

Pink represents the winter storm warning. Purple is for areas in a winter weather advisory. 

The HRRR model is projecting heavy snow through the Twin Cities and into northwest Wisconsin, with 6+ inches for some. The graphic below is based on a liquid-to-snow ratio of 10 inches of snow for every inch of rain, so if the ratio is closer to 12:1 it would mean potential for even higher totals. 

The NAM Nest model is similar. Here's what it shows at the 10:1 ratio. 

Take a look at the future radar simulation from the HRRR model. This is from 1 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Snow would reach the metro area, based on this model, around 6 a.m.

We'll have more information Tuesday morning. 

