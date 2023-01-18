Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show

Plowable snow is likely to fall in the Twin Cities, across southern Minnesota, and in much of Wisconsin as another storm system spins through the area over the next 48 hours.

The Twin Cities is in a winter weather advisory, while a winter storm warning has been issued further south, including the cities of Albert Lea, Fairmont, Faribault, Mankato Red Wing, Rochester and Worthington. Locations in the warning are forecast to get 5-9 inches of snow while 3-6 inches is expected within the advisory.

National Weather Service

National Weather Service

"Snow will move northward into southern MN this evening then spread north and east overnight through Thursday into east central MN through west central WI," explains the National Weather Service. "Rates overnight may reach 1-2 inches/hour at times. Snow will diminish Thursday afternoon."

Winds at 20-30 mph could lead to blowing snow and limited visibility on the roads.

We'll have a midday update from meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, but for now let's look at what the models are showing. First, here's a more refined look a snow totals the National Weather Service is predicting.

WeatherBell

Here's how the HRRR model views the storm. It's similar to the NWS, though it tries to sneak some slightly higher totals in the far southern Twin Cities metro.

WeatherBell

The NAM 3km model is far and away the most aggressive, but here it is.