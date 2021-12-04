Winter storm warnings issued with heavy snow set to slam MN

Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Winter storm warnings issued with heavy snow set to slam Minnesota
Publish date:

Winter storm warnings issued with heavy snow set to slam Minnesota

Parts of northern Minnesota could see more than a foot of snow, but there won't be much in the Twin Cities.
Author:

Credit: Colleen Nelson

Parts of northern Minnesota could see more than a foot of snow, but there won't be much in the Twin Cities.

Winter storm warnings have been issued across a large swatch of northern Minnesota with the first major storm of the season set to arrive this weekend.

The National Weather Service says that snow will start in central Minnesota Saturday afternoon, bringing around 1-3 inches of snow on a line between Alexandria and Mora, north of the Twin Cities.

But it will be on Sunday that the storm system escalates as it shifts north.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

The latest projections from the NWS estimates that parts of the North Shore – particularly Cook and Lake counties – could see snowfall in the region of 12-18 inches.

Most of the rest of northern Minnesota are in the 8-12 inches zone, with winter storm warnings issued for pretty much the northernmost third of the state, while the North Shore around Grand Marais is in a blizzard warning.

Screen Shot 2021-12-04 at 7.32.32 AM
Screen Shot 2021-12-04 at 7.29.23 AM

Further south, the Brainerd area is expecting between 4-6 inches, while Alexandria and St. Cloud can expect 1-3 inches.

As for the Twin Cities metro, it's missing out on most of the "fun" but there will be at least some of the white stuff here, albeit at this stage it's in the 0-2 inches zone.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING WEATHER newsletters

Screen Shot 2021-12-04 at 7.27.49 AM

As well as the snow, there will also be some high winds on Sunday, with gusts of 40-45 mph possible into early Monday, which the NWS is warning could lead to areas of blowing snow and treacherous driving conditions.

And then on Monday? It's going to get real cold. The NWS says that temperatures will come "crashing down late Sunday into Monday," with wind chills 10-20 degrees below zero in the morning, with another round of light snow possible on Tuesday.

Next Up

snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

Winter storm warnings issued with heavy snow set to slam MN

Parts of northern Minnesota could see more than a foot of snow, but there won't be much in the Twin Cities.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

With KAT out, Timberwolves can't upset Nets

D'Angelo Russell stepped up but couldn't overcome Brooklyn's firepower.

Everson Griffen Vikings dot com
MN Vikings

Everson Griffen confirms he has bipolar disorder

"I’ve been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore.”

Angela Renee Jones, St. Cloud murder suspect
MN News

St. Cloud suspect now charged in two local murder cases

Both murders happened within a day of each other in June.

st anthony 3 crop
MN News

Twin Cities police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Police say all her family and friends have been contacted, and none of them know where she is.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

MPD releases photos of shooting suspect, asks for public's help

The man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

redmons popcorn colbert 2
MN Food & Drink

Support grows for Redmon's Popcorn after shop's sudden closure

The county also commented on the situation, saying it hopes to help owner Zack Redmon.

prior lake high school
MN News

Prior Lake HS investigating another 'racist' video involving student

The principal said the social media video was reported to them this week.

Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 3.08.27 PM
MN Coronavirus

Walz: Minnesota has secured 1 million rapid, at-home COVID tests for kids

It comes as the delta variant continues to surge in Minnesota, and the omicron variant might follow.

boundary waters
Minnesota Life

Forest Service limiting permits to BWCAW due to damage, overcrowding

Visitors have been cutting down trees and have been forced to compete for campsites.

police lights
MN News

Lockdown update: Armed man threatened to go to Kimball High School

A high school and elementary school near St. Cloud went into lockdown as a precaution.

chaska sewer
MN News

People in Chaska are flushing the wrong crap down the toilet

Water and sewer crews in Chaska have had to clean the same pump four times in the past seven days.

Related

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm warning: 6-10 inches of snow set to hit Minnesota

The southern Twin Cities is in the firing line.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Winter storm warnings issued as snow system shifts in Minnesota

The worst of the snow will now hit further north, affecting areas including St. Cloud and the I-94 corridor.

Screen Shot 2020-11-10 at 7.37.56 AM
MN Weather

Winter storm warning, ice storm warning issued in Minnesota

The Twin Cities is in the heart of the winter storm warning.

snow blower
MN Weather

Blizzard warnings issued with MN set to get slammed by snow, wind

Some hefty snow accumulations are expected in parts of the state.

snow
MN Weather

Snow update: Winter storm warning expands into parts of metro

A band of very heavy snow is moving slowly to the northeast Monday morning.

snow, slush (submitted photo, ok to use)
MN Weather

The latest snow projections for MN's first winter storm of season

The winter weather gets going Thursday.

MN Weather

Winter storm warning issued: 12 inches of snow possible

It could be the biggest snowfall of the winter for parts of the Twin Cities.

MN Weather

Winter storm warning issued in central MN, advisory in Twin Cities

It'll be a snowy Monday in Minnesota.