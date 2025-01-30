Skip to main content

Winter storm watch for big snow potential on Minnesota’s North Shore

Up to 10 inches could fall this weekend.

While the wait goes on for meaningful snow in the Twin Cities, Minnesota's North Shore is set for a significant amount this weekend.

A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Lake Superior shore, where up to 10 inches of snow could fall on Saturday and Sunday.

The watch is in effect between noon Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, with 5-8 inches of snow possible in much of the watch area, and larger amounts possible in spots.

Screenshot 2025-01-30 at 4.32.53 PM

Here's what the watch says: "Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible, with locally higher amounts up to 10 inches in the vicinity of Silver Bay to Lutsen. Southeast winds could gust to 25 to 35 mph."

The rest of northeastern Minnesota will see in the region of 2-5 inches, with lake effect snow on the North Shore increasing totals.

GikfFYAbYAIVyZG

Snow is expected to start Saturday morning, but the heaviest snow will fall in the afternoon and evening, potentially at rates of more than half-an-inch per hour.

"Gusty southeast winds combined with the snow will likely lead to reductions in visibility," the watch reads.

Here's the latest from Sven on this weekend's weather, which includes a look ahead to next week, when a couple of systems could bring snow further south in Minnesota.

Winter storm watch for big snow potential on Minnesota's North Shore

