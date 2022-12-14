Skip to main content
Winter storm watch in Twin Cities: Big snow totals possible

The winter storm watch is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Round 1 of a long-duration winter storm is in the books for southern Minnesota while it continues to hammer the North Shore of Lake Superior, but the threat of significant snow with Round 2 Thursday-Saturday has prompted the National Weather Service to place the Twin Cities metro in a winter storm watch. 

"Snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are possible overnight tonight into Thursday, with the highest amounts expected north and east of the Twin Cities," the alert from the NWS says

nam-nest-minnesota-refc_ptype-1671019200-1671040800-1671235200-40

Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says the watch is in place because conditions are favorable for 6+ inches of snow. 

"It does look likely that, in total, the Twin Cities will see 6 or more inches starting late Wednesday night into Friday. Increasingly, it appears the north metro could even see 8 to 12 inches by Friday evening. In fact, by 7-8 a.m. Thursday we may have to contend with a fresh 2-4” alone with snow continuing in periods through Friday."

Most likely for the metro: 4-8 inches, according to Sundgaard. 

He notes that some models produce 12” in the northern suburbs, but those are high-end possibilities at this point. One of them is the NAM 3KM, which is projecting 6-12 inches in the metro, with higher totals in the northern suburbs. 

The NAM3KM model is predicting 6-12 inches in the metro by 6 p.m. Friday. 

On the flip side, the HRRR model is only putting 4-6 inches in the Twin Cities by 6 p.m. Friday. The difference is that the HRRR is showing far less moisture than most other models, but it's a scenario that could still prove true. 

The HRRR model isn't predicting as much snow as other models for the Twin Cities. 

The weather service is currently predicting a 50-50 chance for the metro to get more than 6 inches of snow, with greater probabilities to the north and east of the Twin Cities. 

Tab3FileL (5)

In today's forecast discussion from the Twin Cities office of the NWS, meteorologists are looking at phase two of the storm to be 48-60 hours of steady snowfall that "may well be in the 6-9" range" for much of the area. 

The American model is dropping 7-10 inches in the metro. 

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_kuchera-1354000

The Canadian model is similar. 

gem-all-minnesota-total_snow_kuchera-1397200

Winter storm watch in Twin Cities: Big snow totals possible

