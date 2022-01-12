Skip to main content
Winter storm watch issued ahead of Friday snow in Minnesota

The storm system continues to trend with the highest totals in southwestern Minnesota.
Credit: MnDOT

The storm system continues to trend with the highest totals in southwestern Minnesota.

Friday's storm system has maintained the westward track we talked about in Tuesday's blog and it has led to the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm watch for eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota and much of northwest Iowa. 

The Twin Cities is still on track to receive 1-3 inches of snow, but the heaviest snow – to the tune of 4-8 inches – is within the winter storm watch area. BMTN meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says there will likely be a very sharp cutoff on the eastern side of the snow, so there is still also the potential for the Twin Cities to get barely any snow at all. 

Tab2FileL (23)

"Snowfall leading to travel impacts is expected in western to southern Minnesota on Friday, beginning during the morning and lasting through the evening," says the National Weather Service, noting that the storm track could still change over the next 48 hours. 

"Right now, the scenario is looking to be 4-8 inches in western to southwestern Minnesota, decreasing to about 2-3 inches in the Twin Cities and trace amounts in western WI. This system still has the potential to wobble as we are still about 48 hours out, however confidence has increased to the point where we know we are going to have travel impacts from snowfall," the NWS Twin Cities forecast discussion says. 

As of now, there is about a 20% chance of the metro area exceeding 4-6 inches of snow. 

Screen Shot 2022-01-12 at 7.39.25 AM

Here's the NAM model radar simulation from 12 p.m. today through 12 p.m. Saturday. 

It shows some light snow push northwest to southeast across northern Minnesota late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, followed by the bigger storm system starting early Friday morning. 

nam-218-all-minnesota-refc_ptype-1641967200-1642010400-1642269600-40

