Winter storm watch issued as Friday storm track wobbles

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Winter storm watch issued as storm track wobbles ahead of Friday arrival in Minnesota
Publish date:

Winter storm watch issued as storm track wobbles ahead of Friday arrival in Minnesota

The latest model runs show the heaviest snow a bit north of where the watch is in place.
Author:

Bring Me The News

The latest model runs show the heaviest snow a bit north of where the watch is in place.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for southeastern Minnesota, where forecasters currently have the highest confidence of 6+ inches of snow falling on Friday. 

The watch does not include the Twin Cities metro, but does include Rochester and La Crosse, Wisconsin. It should be made clear that the NWS is still uncertain about the storm track because the models have not been very consistent. In fact, as you'll see further down in the story, the latest models have nudged the track a bit north again. 

FGFOI1IVEAIKNDz

"The storm could still shift its track though, with a subsequent shift in snow band, amounts and precipitation types. Expect some adjustments in the forecast over the next couple days. For now, plan ahead for impacts to travel. Be prepared to delay, alter or even cancel plans if conditions warrant it," says the NWS. 

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

For now, the weather service is predicting the heaviest snow in far southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa and into Wisconsin. 

FGFOLijVkAM2LXf

The storm system is actually still in the Gulf of Alaska, so it has a long way to travel before reaching the region and delivering snow on Friday. And because the heaviest snow is expected to fall in a rather narrow band, any subtle shift in the storm track could lead to huge differences in snow totals. 

The latest European model shows the heaviest snow band north of the NWS map and it does bring significant snow into the metro. 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9242000

The American model is similar to the European model, but not quite as robust with widespread snow totals of 6-10 inches. 

gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9288800

Here's the Canadian model, which has a narrow band of snow hammering south-central and southeastern Minnesota. 

gem-all-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9288800

The NAM model, which was way further south along the Minnesota-Iowa border in yesterday's model updates, is now more in line with the others, bringing a narrow band of very heavy snow from southwestern Minnesota up through the south metro and into central Wisconsin. 

nam-218-all-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-9267200

So again, this is a very fluid forecast and changes should be anticipated. We'll have the latest from meteorologist Sven Sundgaard and Novak Weather on Wednesday afternoon. 

Next Up

dual citizen brewing
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul brewery to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Staff will also be required to wear masks and test negative for COVID.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued as Friday storm track wobbles

The latest model runs show the heaviest snow a bit north of where the watch is in place.

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Talbot leads Wild to 7th straight victory

The Wild opened a four-game road trip with a win in Edmonton.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with injury

The Hopkins native was hurt during Sunday's matchup with Notre Dame.

Anthony Barr
MN Vikings

Vikings' defense could get reinforcements against Steelers

Several starters could return for a critical Thursday night matchup.

Mercer ATV accident fundraiser
MN News

High schooler in coma, fighting for his life after ATV crash

Family members found the teen on the ground and unresponsive.

Nolan Sprengeler - muskie record - nov 2021
Minnesota Life

Angler officially breaks 64-year-old state muskie record

The muskellunge he caught on Nov. 22 weighed a whopping 55 pounds, 14 ounces.

coronavirus, ICU, covid-19 hospital, doctor
MN Coronavirus

4th teen COVID-19 death reported in MN is the 2nd in as many weeks

All four teenage COVID-19 deaths in the state have been reported in the past two months.

Anil Menon
Travel

Minnesota native named to NASA's new astronaut class

When he's done training, he could be sent to the space station or the moon.

broadway pizza interior facebook
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza auctioning off everything

Get your hands on some classic Broadway signage, train-themed decor and more.

Related

Snow, Hanley Falls
MN Weather

Latest storm track, snow forecast for weekend winter storm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch: Heaviest snow forecast to impact Twin Cities

The storm will bring impacts to much of Minnesota Thursday and Friday.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued where snow could exceed 6 inches in MN

Snow will spread from west to east starting Saturday morning in western Minnesota.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Friday winter storm could hit Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is already monitoring the forecast.

plow, snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend snow in MN

Check out the latest snowfall totals being predicted by the NWS.

snow, buses, metro transit
MN News

Winter storm watch issued in Minnesota, includes Twin Cities

Snow could be quite heavy at times on Tuesday afternoon.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued in advance of weekend snow

One way or another, this storm is going to hit hard in southern Minnesota.