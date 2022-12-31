Winter storm watch issued for Twin Cities as snow approaches

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Twin Cities and parts of southern and northeastern Minnesota ahead of heavy snow that's due to start Monday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch Saturday afternoon, and it's due to be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to midnight on Tuesday.

Here are the areas currently under a watch:

Between Monday evening and Tuesday evening, the NWS says the Twin Cities could see between 3 and 7 inches of snow and ice accumulations of 1/10 to 2/10s of an inch.

But southwestern Minnesota could see significantly more, with accumulations in excess of a foot being estimated for now.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the NWS watch page says. "Heavy icing could cause downed tree branches and power lines."

While the NWS is predicting 3-7 inches for now, it admits that there remains a great degree of uncertainty about snow totals at this time.

The system is expected to bring over an inch of liquid precipitation to areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin, but because it's "wrapping in a lot of warm air ... that makes it very challenging to forecast precipitation types and snowfall amounts."

The service says that higher confidence on snow totals likely won't be known until Monday morning.