Skip to main content
Winter storm watch issued for Twin Cities, central MN ahead of snow

Winter storm watch issued for Twin Cities, central MN ahead of snow

Snow is expected to start Sunday night and will continue through Presidents Day.

Credit: MnDOT

Snow is expected to start Sunday night and will continue through Presidents Day.

A winter storm watch has been issued for a swath of central Minnesota that includes most of the Twin Cities metro ahead of heavy snow that's expected to arrive Sunday night.

Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, and Washington counties are included in the warning, as is Stearns County (St. Cloud) in central Minnesota and Stevens County (Morris) in West Central Minnesota.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Screen Shot 2022-02-19 at 2.34.34 PM

The watch will be in effect from late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon, with the NWS warning that accumulations of 6-9 inches are possible over the watch area, but "locally higher amounts are possible."

While there remains uncertainty as to how much snow will fall, there have been signs that suggest more than a foot could fall in some localized areas.

The latest American model run has the Twin Cities getting between 5-7 inches of snow, while the Canadian model is forecasting a higher 9-11 inches in the metro, while the Euro model has revised its metro forecast down slightly to 4-5 inches, and suggests the heaviest snow track is now shifting northwards towards Brainerd and Duluth.

As well as snow, gusty winds are expected across Minnesota on Monday, potentially leading to blizzard conditions particularly in western Minnesota.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued for Twin Cities, central MN ahead of snow

Snow is expected to start Sunday night and will continue through Presidents Day.

Chris LaFontaine and Nicholas Alan Taylor
MN News

St. Paul man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2021 home invasion

Two other people have also pleaded guilty in the case. A fourth is going on trial in May.

snow
MN Weather

Heavy snow, gusty winds now being forecast for Monday, Tuesday

The Twin Cities is still in line for significant snow.

covid
MN News

Wisconsin sees first child death from MIS-C, a rare COVID-related condition

The child lived in southeast Wisconsin and was under 10 years old.

a nichols duluth st louis county jail feb 18 2022 crop
MN News

Charges: Man robbed Walgreens, CVS and Jimmy John's at knifepoint

All three robberies happened in Duluth in the span of about 24 hours.

dairy queen owatonna video jan 2022 screengrab
MN Food & Drink

MN Dairy Queen viral video: Store to 're-staff' following investigation

The video shows an employee dump a customer's order onto the sidewalk.

20220217_KOC-4
MN Vikings

Takeaways from Kevin O'Connell's introductory press conference

The Vikings introduced their 10th-ever head coach on Thursday afternoon

cooper-new prague girls basketball screengrab youtube
MN News

More allegations of racist remarks at New Prague High games

The New Prague school district said it is aware of two additional incidents.

hwy 371 pileup fb video collins brothers towing crop
MN Weather

Video: Pileup during blizzard on MN highway a 'major mess'

The large crash happened on a highway just north of Brainerd.

closed sign unsplash
MN News

What's open and what's closed in Minnesota on President's Day 2022?

Most government offices, schools, and banks are closed, but many businesses are open.

st. paul strike educators
MN News

Minneapolis, St. Paul educators vote to authorize strikes

Educators and districts are hopeful they can come to an agreement before a strike.

snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities, greater MN on track for 48-hour snow event leaving big totals

Sven Sundgaard says totals in excess of a foot are possible

Related

snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

Winter storm warnings issued with heavy snow set to slam MN

Parts of northern Minnesota could see more than a foot of snow, but there won't be much in the Twin Cities.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Winter storm warning issued in Minnesota ahead of Friday snow

It looks like there will be a sharp cutoff near the metro, so don't be shocked if the Twin Cities winds up with very little snow.

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued where snow could exceed 6 inches in MN

Snow will spread from west to east starting Saturday morning in western Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-09-16 at 6.56.30 PM
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for central MN, part of Twin Cities

A line of storms is making its way across the state.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Winter storm warnings issued as snow system shifts in Minnesota

The worst of the snow will now hit further north, affecting areas including St. Cloud and the I-94 corridor.

snow
MN Weather

Twin Cities in winter storm warning with snow set to slam MN

Some areas could get a foot of snow on Friday.

MN Weather

Winter storm watch: A foot of snow possible in the Twin Cities

The snow is expected to bring heavy snow most of the day Friday.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch: Heaviest snow forecast to impact Twin Cities

The storm will bring impacts to much of Minnesota Thursday and Friday.