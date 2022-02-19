Winter storm watch issued for Twin Cities, central MN ahead of snow

A winter storm watch has been issued for a swath of central Minnesota that includes most of the Twin Cities metro ahead of heavy snow that's expected to arrive Sunday night.

Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, and Washington counties are included in the warning, as is Stearns County (St. Cloud) in central Minnesota and Stevens County (Morris) in West Central Minnesota.

The watch will be in effect from late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon, with the NWS warning that accumulations of 6-9 inches are possible over the watch area, but "locally higher amounts are possible."

While there remains uncertainty as to how much snow will fall, there have been signs that suggest more than a foot could fall in some localized areas.

The latest American model run has the Twin Cities getting between 5-7 inches of snow, while the Canadian model is forecasting a higher 9-11 inches in the metro, while the Euro model has revised its metro forecast down slightly to 4-5 inches, and suggests the heaviest snow track is now shifting northwards towards Brainerd and Duluth.

As well as snow, gusty winds are expected across Minnesota on Monday, potentially leading to blizzard conditions particularly in western Minnesota.

