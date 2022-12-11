Skip to main content
Winter storm watch: It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota



The first bits of precipitation arrive Monday night and the storm may not be out of here until Friday or Saturday.



Snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet, sneat and maybe even lightning and thunder. It's going to be a messy week in Minnesota as a potent winter storm arrives Tuesday and lingers through at least Thursday. 

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas that it is most confident will receive heavy snow and maybe freezing rain. That includes all of the Dakotas and then western, central and northeast Minnesota. 

"South and east of the Winter Storm Watch in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, this looks to be a primarily rain setup," the National Weather Service says. 

FjstQ1HVsAAY973

The NWS says the freezing rain potential is highest in western Minnesota, beginning Monday night into Tuesday morning when temperatures are coolest, though they could be right around the freezing mark so there's no freeing rain guarantee. 

FjstS5zUoAMz_6P

As rain and snow impacts the region Monday night and Tuesday, there is a signal for a dry slot to develop and basically eat away most precipitation on Wednesday in the NWS Twin Cities coverage area, which includes the metro, St. Cloud, Marshall, Mankato, Rochester and neighboring communities. 

That won't be the case further north, where the National Weather Service in Duluth is expecting the brunt of the storm on Wednesday. 

"A winter storm will have its greatest impacts from noon to midnight Wednesday. Expect disruptions to daily life and hazardous driving conditions. Make alternate plans if you need to drive Wednesday," the NWS Duluth says. 

FjsWXaoVsAAdDmH

But snow on the backside of the system will wrap around and impact the entire area on Thursday and may linger into Friday, with models suggesting 3-6 inches are possible, including in the Twin Cities. 

FjstUgRVUAAN0u1

Here's a look at total snow accumulation for the week being projected by the European, American and Canadian models. Of course, with warm temps a lot of it could melt and due to it being that heavy "heart attack" snow it will compact more than light, fluffy snow does – especially on Tuesday-Wednesday. 

ecmwf-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-1300000 (1)
gfs-deterministic-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-1354000 (1)
gem-all-minnesota-total_snow_10to1-1300000

