Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections

The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro.

The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday.

Scott and Dakota counties, as well as other southeast Minnesota counties Brown, Nicollet, and Watonwan, can expect snow accumulations of 5-7 inches, the NWS says.

For the rest of the Twin Cities, 4-5 inches of snow are possible during the storm system, while in parts of southern Minnesota up to 9 inches are possible, with Rochester among the areas set to get slammed.

Drivers have been advised to expect slippery road conditions, with the Thursday morning commute in particular expected to be hazardous.

For homeowners, the past few days of snow melt should hopefully provide a little extra space for excess snow from shovelers/snow blowers and street plowing.

The snowfall will come while additional residential plowing is conducted in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, after the heavy snow seen at the start of January continues to cause problems particularly on side streets.

