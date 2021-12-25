Skip to main content
December 25, 2021
Winter storm watch Sunday in northern MN; more snow Tuesday
Multiple rounds of snow through midweek, then brutal cold wind chills arrive.
Credit: Jacob Norlund via Flickr

It's going to snow in central and northern Minnesota on Christmas Day, followed by a significant snowstorm pounding central and northern Minnesota again Sunday night into Monday morning. A third system could be plowable snow to the Twin Cities and southern parts of the state on Tuesday. 

Let's focus on the Sunday winter storm, which has prompted a winter storm watch across the entire northern half of Minnesota. While a dusting all the way up to 4 inches of snow is possible for the Twin Cities, 6+ inches is possible in areas within the watch. 

Here are some graphics from the NWS to help prepare you for what's coming Sunday-Monday. 

Another snowstorm could push through the region on Tuesday-Wednesday, which will be followed by some really cold temperatures and wind chills dropping well below zero. 

Tab4FileL (2)

