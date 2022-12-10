Winter storm with 'impressive' snow potential still on track for MN

Skip to main content
Winter storm with 'impressive' snow potential still on track for Minnesota

The question remains if the Twin Cities gets hard.

Minnesota is still in the bullseye for a major winter storm that is set to hit midweek, but uncertainty remains over the Twin Cities' role in proceedings.

The National Weather Service in its Saturday update remarked on the high liquid precipitation amounts being projected for the system, which could be as high as an inch.

"The average for the entire month of December is 1.17 inches, so this is impressive for a singular system," it noted.

The question remains over where the system will land. It's looking increasingly nailed on that western and northern Minnesota are going to be hit hard, with the NWS saying snow is "likely to be the dominant precipitation type."

But uncertainty still exists in the south and east, including the Twin Cities, which could instead be caught on the edge of the system as snow turns to rain. That doesn't mean there won't be any snow in the metro, but the chances of 6 inches plus are in the 10-30% range.

In its forecast discussion, the NWS notes that Sunday night into Monday will be quiet "before our weather takes a drastic turn."

The models show "remarkably good agreement" on the system emanating from the Rockies, which is expected to move into western Minnesota by Tuesday morning.

"Precipitation will spread northeast with time as the low deepens and shifts east. The significant snow will initially be on the northwest and northern side of the low in the Dakotas and into northwest MN where the colder air is expected."

Here's the latest model runs based on a 10:1 ratio (10 inches of snow to 1 inch of water), which show snow projections in the upper ranges of 14-20 inches in parts of central and northern Minnesota.

They also show the Twin Cities metro on the sharp gradient as snow totals decline, with the models suggesting ranges of 2-6 inches.

Screen Shot 2022-12-10 at 9.10.33 AM

