Winter weather advisory issued as Saturday snow arrives

Not huge totals expected, but any snow will likely impact travel.

A winter weather advisory has been issued ahead of another round of snow in Minnesota Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued advisory for an area that covers much of southern Minnesota, where the highest amounts of snow are expected.

These areas could see 2-4 inches of snow, while areas outside of the advisory can only expect 1-2 inches.

The Twin Cities is included in the latter, with the metro firmly within the 1-2 inch forecast area, with areas to the southwest of the metro maybe seen three inches.

While the forecast amounts are low, it will be more than enough to cause problems on the roads, as was seen on Friday night when light snow led to hundreds of crashes and spinouts across the state.

Saturday's snow, which should end Sunday morning, will be followed by another round starting Sunday night into Monday morning.

This snow, the third clipper system to pass through the state in as many days, will be more likely to affect the Twin Cities, with the NWS saying it will bring a "couple inches" to eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

This will followed by another bout of cold air, with dangerous wind chills expected Monday night into Wednesday. 

