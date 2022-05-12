1 dead, 1 escapes western Wisconsin house fire

A person died in a western Wisconsin house fire early Wednesday morning.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said the Menomonie Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire at about 1:58 a.m., located in the Township of Dunn on 370th Street, south of Menomonie.

When first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and they soon learned that a person was trapped inside the home, while another had been able to escape.

Firefighters were able to locate the person inside and extricate them from the fire, however they died at the scene despite lifesaving measures performed by medics.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.