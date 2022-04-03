Skip to main content
1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

ttarsiuk via Flickr

One man was killed and two were injured after a pontoon boat exploded in Wisconsin on Friday.

The Walworth County Sheriff says the explosion was reported on Lauderdale Lakes in LaGrange, southeast Wisconsin at 12:33 p.m.

The sheriff's office says three men who worked for a local pier service were installing a pier when the explosion happened. 

One of the men died from his injuries, with his death confirmed at the scene. Another of the men was taken to a local trauma center with "severe injuries," and the third was treated and released at the scene.

At this point it's not clear what caused the pontoon to explode, with the incident under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR, OSHA, and local police.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

