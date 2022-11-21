11-year-old fatally shot as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat

An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest Sunday morning in what authorities are calling a "hunting-related incident." It happened in the Seneca Township in Green Lake County, Wisconsin, which is located about 25 miles west of Oshkosh in the central region of the state.

The Wisconsin DNR says a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a gun in the back seat of a vehicle when the gun discharged, striking the child in the chest. The boy was airlifted to a hospital and pronounced dead.

"The shooter and the victim were members of the same hunting party," the DNR said.

"The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this loss of life."

The boy's identity has not been released. No further information has been provided.