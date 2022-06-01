Middle schooler, 12, in custody over threats to other students

A 12-year-old student was pulled out of school and held in custody after making threats to other children.

The incident happened at Superior Middle School in Wisconsin on Tuesday, with police alerted to it through the "Speak Up, Speak Out" tip line during the morning.

The student, the tip said, had made threats to harm other children in the school. The student was "immediately isolated from other students by school staff," with officers sent to the school, while two detectives began investigating the threats.

Per Superior PD: "The investigation determined the student had shown another student a list of other SMS students’ names, and indicated to that student he intended to harm those listed students."

Police say that the student admitted he made the list "in an attempt to scare the student he was showing the list to."

The incident comes at a time schools are on high alert following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 19 children killed, 18 wounded, and two teachers killed.

Such events typically spark a series of copycat threats across the nation, with several being reported in Minnesota since last week's massacre.

The 12-year-old was being held by Superior Police Department Tuesday, awaiting referral to the Douglas County Health and Human Services on "requested charges of felony Terrorist Threats and misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct."