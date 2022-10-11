14-year-old girl dead, two others seriously injured in high-speed crash

A 14-year-old girl was killed and another is in a critical condition after a high speed crash in western Wisconsin Monday evening.

A 16-year-old boy was driving a car "at a high rate of speed" in Barron County around 7 p.m. when he allegedly lost control, causing it to roll several times.

Three teenage girls — aged 15, 14 and 14 — were passengers in the vehicle at the time. Two of them were flown by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and were listed in a critical condition, with the other flown to Marshfield Hospital with serious injuries.

On Tuesday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Office confirmed one of the girls listed as being in a critical condition had died.

The crash happened on 16½ Ave. near 19¾ St., north of Cameron, Wisconsin.

The boy driving the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody on pending charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.

The case has been sent to the Barron County District Attorney's Office for review.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.