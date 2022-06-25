Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in WI due to 173-year-old law

Skip to main content
173-year-old law forces Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to suspend abortion services

173-year-old law forces Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to suspend abortion services

A battle in the courts is likely coming.

Credit: David Geitgey Sierralupe via Flickr

A battle in the courts is likely coming.

Trigger bans on abortion were implemented immediately in a handful of states following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday. Abortion laws are expected to be battled in Wisconsin, though Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has been forced to temporarily suspend abortion services due to a 173-year-old law that was believed to be activated by the Supreme Court's decision. 

A message on the Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin website reads: 

"Due to a recent Supreme Court Decision Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has temporarily suspended abortion services. If you live in Wisconsin and need an abortion, it's important to contact your local Planned Parenthood first. We will work with you to get abortion care in a state where it remains legal. We can also help connect you to additional financial assistance."

Meantime, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will help guide residents seeking an abortion to a safe state where it remains legal, like Minnesota and Iowa. 

South Dakota is one of five states, along with Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky and Oklahoma, where trigger bans went into effect immediately Friday. 

"Today, our daughters have less rights than their mothers, less rights than their grandmothers," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson said in a video. "This is absolutely unconscionable. People should be able to make their own healthcare decision."

What lies ahead in Wisconsin is a likely battle in the courts, with the law from 1849 only allowing abortion if it is deemed necessary to save the mother's life. Gov. Tony Evers attempted to have the outdated law repealed, but Republican lawmakers convened Wednesday at a special session and exited 14 seconds later without a vote, according to The Associated Press

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul supports the right to choose, saying his office will release more information about how they're moving forward next week. 

“We must now turn to Congress, state courts, and state legislatures. Our office is reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week," Kaul said. "We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion.”

If the right to choose is denied in Wisconsin, it will be up to lawmakers to determine what constitutes a legal abortion. Would it be only to save the mother's life, or would exceptions be made for victims of rape and incest?

Related: Walz, Jensen react to history Roe v. Wade reversal

In Minnesota, the right to an abortion stands with or without federal protections. In 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court's ruling in Doe v. Gomez found the state constitution protects both the right to have an abortion and the right to decide to have an abortion. 

The only way to overturn that protection would be through a statewide vote or by enacting a “fetal personhood” law, which would generally establish that a fetus has full legal rights at any stage of gestation.

That brings the Nov. 6 gubernatorial election in Minnesota into the frame, as Gov. Tim Walz says abortion will remain legal as long as he's leading the state. His challenger, Republican Scott Jensen, has said he only supports abortion to save the mother's life. 

Asked during a May interview on WCCO Radio if he would support abortion for females who are raped or become impregnated by a family member, Jensen didn't answer directly, saying he only supports abortion to protect a mother's life. His official stance on the issue, via his campaign website, makes no mention of rape and incest exceptions. 

He believes in the sanctity of human life, from conception to natural death. While not every child is born into ideal circumstances, every life matters. His Christian faith compels him to fight for the least among us and that starts with unborn children.

States that don't give rape and incest victims a choice are Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Next Up

abortion, planned parenthood
WI News

Planned Parenthood suspends abortion services in WI due to 173-year-old law

A battle in the courts is likely coming.

image
Minnesota Life

How the fastest animal on the planet returned to MN after local extinction

The fastest animal on Earth had once vanished from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

image
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's new 'skate trail' brings non-traditional park to life

Gateway Park is the first of four parks to open in the Highland Bridge redevelopment.

FWDqyh6UEAENgIG
MN Weather

80 mph winds, large hail possible with severe storms in MN

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the state until 3 a.m. Saturday.

290376311_5009722282489162_198055240351933487_n
MN News

30 people evacuated as flooding hammers small town

It's assumed that at least eight inches of rain fell in Randall, with more heavy rain expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Intersection in Rochester.
MN News

Boy dies in motorcycle crash in Rochester

Police are investigating as of Friday afternoon.

Tab2FileL (13)
MN Weather

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

Watch the video for the full details with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

court room
MN News

Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights

Damico Jamal-Tokyo High will receive a sentence in juvenile court, along with an adult prison sentence.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 11.00.01 AM
MN News

Walz wants to use surplus money to send direct payments to Minnesotans

It's a renewed effort from a previous proposal from Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan's supplemental budget in January.

Ron Johnson
WI News

Jan. 6 committee says aide for WI senator tried to give fake elector info to Pence

The attempt was discovered through text messages in the ongoing public hearing held by the Jan. 6 select committee.

Stock U of M sign
MN News

Minnesota State colleges, U of M boosting tuition again

The Minnesota State system's Board of Trustee's approved the increase Wednesday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 24

The next daily update will be provided Monday, June 27.

Related

MN Health

Trump admin. to ban abortion referrals from family planning clinics

Clinics face losing their federal funding if they continue to refer abortion patients.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

MN, WI attorneys general push SCOTUS to block to Texas abortion law

They say the law is in "direct contravention of nearly a half century of binding precedent."

Pro choice rally
MN News

Walz, Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

After voting to overturn Roe, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted contraception and same-sex marriage protections should follow.

missing woman
MN News

Missing 79-year-old Wisconsin woman located and is safe

Police said she might've been traveling to the North Center Lake area in east-central Minnesota.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

Rep Tim Miller mn leg
MN News

MN rep calls upholding of TX abortion law 'great news for America'

Rep. Tim Miller also outlined a new abortion-related bill he plans to introduce.

Klobuchar - MTP - NBC screengrab
MN News

Klobuchar says Congress should pass law to protect abortion rights

Her comments came as the Supreme Court appears poised to weaken — or gut — Roe v. Wade

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 9.24.48 AM
MN News

DFL efforts to pass abortion, reproductive health bills blocked in Senate

The push to pass a slate of abortion and healthcare-related bills comes after a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft indicated Roe v Wade will be overturned.