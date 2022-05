A farming accident in western Wisconsin resulted in the death of a 2-year-old child.

The incident happened last Sunday at a rural address near the town of Wilton. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that a 911 caller said a child was run over by farm equipment and unresponsive.

First responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the 2-year-old died at the scene.

The identity of the child has not been released.