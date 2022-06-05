22-year-old killed after suspected drunk-driver runs stop sign

A man was killed by a suspected drunk-driver who ran a stop sign in western Wisconsin.

Gerald Rand, 22, was killed late Wednesday evening when the Nissan Altima he was driving was struck by a Ford F-250 whose driver blew through the stop sign on County Highway H in St. Croix County.

Rand, of Somerset, Wisconsin, was southbound on State Highway 35 when his vehicle was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the F-250, 37-year-old Jordan Anderson, also of Somerset, was taken to Westfields Hospital for treatment and later released.

He has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

It's the 6th fatal crash in St. Croix County so far in 2022. There have been 198 fatalities on Wisconsin roads so far this year, which is more than the 179 at the same time last year.