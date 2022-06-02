Skip to main content
3 suffer life-threatening injuries when hot air balloon crashes into moving train in Wisconsin

3 suffer life-threatening injuries when hot air balloon crashes into moving train in Wisconsin

According to WTMJ, a witness said the balloon hit a building and then was struck by the train.

Credit: Sarah Pendley

According to WTMJ, a witness said the balloon hit a building and then was struck by the train.

Three people are fighting for their lives after the hot air balloon they were in was struck by a train in Wisconsin. 

The incident happened at about 8:15 Wednesday on the 400 block of Calumet Street in Burlington, where local police and fire departments arrived to find three people injured in the hot air balloon. 

The Burlington Police Department was informed by witnesses that the "hot air balloon appeared in distress" and collided with a Canadian National Train that was traveling northbound on the tracks. 

According to WTMJ, a witness said the balloon hit a building and then was struck by the train.

Two victims were airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in suburban Milwaukee and the other injured person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, all of them suffering what police described as "life-threatening injuries."

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no further information has been provided. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 2.29.15 PM
WI News

3 critically injured when hot air balloon crashes into moving train

According to WTMJ, a witness said the balloon hit a building and then was struck by the train.

Drug arrest
MN News

Over 500 fentanyl pills, $20,000 cash seized in Moorhead bust

Police say an infant was inside the home where the pills, cash and handgun were found.

Unknown-2
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

The first Raising Cane's opened in Minnesota 15 years ago.

Fire
MN News

Body found in burning car in Waite Park

The vehicle was found "fully engulfed in flames" early Monday morning.

285318296_171367251998842_3128004114020546491_n
Minnesota Life

That loud roar over Minneapolis? Fighter jets from 'Top Gun' event

"Sounded like a rocket..."

Crosswalk in Victoria, MN.
MN News

8-year-old girl riding bike hit by driver while in crosswalk

She was taken to Children's Hospital and is currently in stable condition as of Thursday.

Lucia Garcia
MN News

Young mother dies two weeks after being shot in Fargo restaurant

Lucia Garcia was holding her baby when the father fired numerous shots at them.

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 11.09.18 AM
MN News

Watch: Semi smashes into pickup, which bursts into flames on I-35

A pickup truck had been abandoned on the freeway after striking a deer.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 2

The latest from the state health department.

soybean farmer featured image
Sponsored Story

Minnesota soybean farmers Stepping Up for health care frontline workers

From farm to frontline, Minnesota farmers showcasing versatility, benefits of soy through statewide campaign

ambulance
MN News

One dead, one critical after head-on crash in Ham Lake

The crash occurred on Crosstown Boulevard near 173rd Avenue Northeast.

Annandale high school students walked out of class on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in response to signs possibly being taken down that show support for the LGBTQ+ community.
MN News

Annandale students stage walkout to protest LGBTQ+ sign pushback

The walkout comes on the first day of Pride Month.

Related

cats
WI News

Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing WI cold

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 1.59.51 PM
WI News

Series of explosions at manufacturing plant injures 6 in Wisconsin

The blast rocked the Wisconsin town just before 7:45 a.m.

816 Tower Ave, Superior, Wisconsin - September 2019
WI News

Woman found dead after being hit by train in Superior

The woman's body was found Saturday afternoon.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

police lights
WI News

Homes shot at randomly in Wisconsin; residents nearly struck

The people inside the homes were nearly struck, according to the  Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

The 10-year-old was found dead Monday morning.

grass fire
WI News

'Evacuation Immediate': Wildfire burning in Burnett County, Wisconsin

The fire is reportedly threatening East Swiss Township and the Webb Lake area.