3 critically injured when hot air balloon crashes into moving train

Three people are fighting for their lives after the hot air balloon they were in was struck by a train in Wisconsin.

The incident happened at about 8:15 Wednesday on the 400 block of Calumet Street in Burlington, where local police and fire departments arrived to find three people injured in the hot air balloon.

The Burlington Police Department was informed by witnesses that the "hot air balloon appeared in distress" and collided with a Canadian National Train that was traveling northbound on the tracks.

According to WTMJ, a witness said the balloon hit a building and then was struck by the train.

Two victims were airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in suburban Milwaukee and the other injured person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, all of them suffering what police described as "life-threatening injuries."

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no further information has been provided.