6 homicide victims found in Milwaukee home

Six adults were found dead inside a home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said on Twitter six adults — five men and one woman — were found at a home near North 21st Street and West Wright Street.

Details about how the six adults may have died have not been released, with the medical examiner only stating their deaths are being investigated as homicides and autopsies will be conducted on Monday. They have not yet been identified.

Police found the bodies after being called to do a welfare check at a home on the 2500 block of North 21st Street at about 3:45 p.m., according to media reports. Police on Sunday said they didn't have information on a motive or suspects who may have been involved.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community, FOX 6 reports.

"The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific," Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement Sunday.

Johnson said it's "important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community. A horrible crime has again occurred, and it is not a movie or a fictional account. These victims died in our city, in one of our neighborhoods."

The area has seen a record number of homicides. There have been 21 homicides in Milwaukee County so far this year. Last year at this time there were nine, CBS 58 reports.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.