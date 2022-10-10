Skip to main content
79-year-old man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash

79-year-old man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 79-year-old Wisconsin man died when he was ejected from his truck in a crash at the weekend.

John Baier, from Arkansaw, was killed in the crash that was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 53, south of Rice Lake in Barron County.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, Baier was driving his truck southbound when he lost control and struck a guardrail, rolled and was ejected. he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for about two hours, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Barron County Medical Examiner's Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

ambulance
WI News

79-year-old man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

chad davis us bank stadium flickr
MN News

Hennepin County: NFL incorrectly named US Bank Stadium as polling place

Ope!

Frank Bratjan Jr
MN News

Eagan postal worker sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

The man was living in New York before he moved to Minnesota, fearing the investigations.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 'Tranquil oasis' on Sunfish Lake lists for $3.25M

Take a look inside this luxurious home for indoor/outdoor living.

Feral pigs
Minnesota Life

DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota

The discovery was made in late September.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 10.42.23 AM
MN News

Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday.

MissingNicolletMan
MN News

Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man

Officials say the man hasn't been seen since late last month.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.12.28 AM
MN News

Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma

The 15-year-old had recently made the varsity cross country team.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.28.33 AM
MN Shopping

Target drops surprise, releasing some Black Friday deals weeks earlier than usual

The retailer says new deals will be revealed each week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-09 at 5.45.31 PM
MN News

Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe

Police issued an appeal to find her Sunday.

Federal court house
MN News

St. Paul man gets over 3 years for illegal gun buying scheme

One of the guns was used in a deadly shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park in downtown St. Paul last year.

30105840848_a22741f988_k
MN News

12 from Great Britain, Ireland arrested after illegally entering MN

A border patrol agent was first alerted that the two cars had illegally entered the U.S. from Canada near Roseau late last month.

Related

ambulance
WI News

Passenger killed as vehicles collide, then smash into boulders

Occupants of an SUV managed to escape after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 11.03.12 AM
WI News

Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake

The victim was unable to make it to shore despite being able to get out of his truck.

Deer on road
WI News

Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin

The 55-year-old driver was taken to a hospital where he died nearly two weeks later.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

ambulance
MN News

North Dakota man dies in crash involving semi in northwestern MN

The crash report says both drivers involved were not wearing seatbelts.

Anoka County Jail
MN News

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail cell

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deer on road
WI News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, striking tree

The 72-year-old died at the scene.