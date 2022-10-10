79-year-old man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash

A 79-year-old Wisconsin man died when he was ejected from his truck in a crash at the weekend.

John Baier, from Arkansaw, was killed in the crash that was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 53, south of Rice Lake in Barron County.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, Baier was driving his truck southbound when he lost control and struck a guardrail, rolled and was ejected. he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for about two hours, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Barron County Medical Examiner's Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.