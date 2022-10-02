Amber Alert in Wisconsin: Search for missing 15-year-old girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, who may be with a 22-year-old man.

The alert was issued Saturday as authorities look for Kryssy King, who was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at her home in Holcombe, Wisconsin.

She may be with Trevor Blackburn, 22.

King is described as 5'3" tall, weighing 150 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar on her nose by her eye and a half-inch scar on her left shoulder.

There are no details as to Blackburn's weight and height, but police say he has a tattoo of a name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

Anyone with information should contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700.