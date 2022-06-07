Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

At least one person is believed to have broken into a Wisconsin zoo and opened cages, allowing some animals to escape.

Two great horned owls and two otters from the Ochsner Park Zoo are missing, according to the Baraboo Police Department. Even though the otters may bite, police emphasized that "there are no dangerous animals loose."

"Zoo staff would like everyone to know if you think you have located one of the owls or otters, please do NOT TOUCH THE ANIMALS. Although friendly, the otters will bite if you attempt to pick them up/capture them," police said.

Baraboo Police Department said the break-in happened "at some point overnight," resulting in locks to some zoo habitats being cut.

Anyone who sees the missing animals is asked to call Baraboo police at 608-356-4895.