Skip to main content
Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

Ochsner Park Zoo

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

At least one person is believed to have broken into a Wisconsin zoo and opened cages, allowing some animals to escape. 

Two great horned owls and two otters from the Ochsner Park Zoo are missing, according to the Baraboo Police Department. Even though the otters may bite, police emphasized that "there are no dangerous animals loose."

"Zoo staff would like everyone to know if you think you have located one of the owls or otters, please do NOT TOUCH THE ANIMALS. Although friendly, the otters will bite if you attempt to pick them up/capture them," police said. 

Baraboo Police Department said the break-in happened "at some point overnight," resulting in locks to some zoo habitats being cut. 

Anyone who sees the missing animals is asked to call Baraboo police at 608-356-4895. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 2.37.31 PM
WI News

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

Google
MN News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, MN, died in murder-suicide

The coroner's office has confirmed the cause of death of the two young adults.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL unveils plan for high school basketball shot clocks

The Minnesota State High School League said shot clocks could be used as soon as this year if all conference schools agree.

Thailand Survillion.
MN News

Charges: Man robs multiple Twin Cities victims in fake PS5 sale setups

Thailand Survillion, 21, is accused of setting up these meetings with people over Facebook Marketplace.

Water main
MN News

St. Louis Park to offer reimbursements to flooded homeowners

The water main breaks caused sewage to reach two feet high in some homes.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

The family says an MRI Monday revealed no brain damage.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 7

Today's update includes 72 hours of data rather than the typical 24-hour period.

ShoreWood 24
MN Property

Gallery: Mansion on shores of Lake Minnetonka hits market for $5.75M

The home is newly listed.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

VIDEO: MN teacher leaves job after throwing hockey stick at child

The teacher in question resigned from her position after being placed on unpaid leave.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 8.23.28 AM
MN News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High

District officials have confirmed they are working to identify those responsible.

Target Store
MN Shopping

Target to slash prices, cancel orders as it shifts unwanted inventory

Retailers have been taken by surprise by the sudden shift away from pandemic spending.

WCCO
MN Music and Radio

Massive changes at WCCO Radio as Jason DeRusha joins lineup

Jason DeRusha will become a full-time host at the AM 830 WCCO.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 1.59.51 PM
WI News

Series of explosions at manufacturing plant injures 6 in Wisconsin

The blast rocked the Wisconsin town just before 7:45 a.m.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 2.29.15 PM
WI News

3 critically injured when hot air balloon crashes into moving train

According to WTMJ, a witness said the balloon hit a building and then was struck by the train.

3620 Osborne Blvd, Racine, Wisconsin - June 2019
WI News

Multiple people shot during funeral for man killed by police in Wisconsin

The condition of the victims is unknown.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

The 10-year-old was found dead Monday morning.

grass fire
WI News

'Evacuation Immediate': Wildfire burning in Burnett County, Wisconsin

The fire is reportedly threatening East Swiss Township and the Webb Lake area.

fire, firefighter
WI News

Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A devastating house fire happened early Thursday morning.

816 Tower Ave, Superior, Wisconsin - September 2019
WI News

Woman found dead after being hit by train in Superior

The woman's body was found Saturday afternoon.