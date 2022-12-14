Skip to main content
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin

Authorities say the boy was last seen Monday afternoon.

Barron County Sheriff's Office

Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. 

He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.

Law enforcement believes the boy is still in the Cumberland area.

Anyone with information regarding Mortensen's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the sheriff's department at 715-537-3106.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

