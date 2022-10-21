At least 6 dead in Wisconsin apartment fire; criminal investigation underway

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated there were seven dead in this incident. Police later said their initial information was inaccurate and there were six fatalities.

Authorities in Hartland, Wisconsin have confirmed at least six people are dead following an apartment fire early Friday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at a four-unit apartment building in the small community approximately 30 miles west of Milwaukee, in Waukesha County.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said during a press conference broadcast by WTMJ-TV Milwaukee that 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded to the scene and helped rescue residents from the building and balconies, .

A criminal investigation is underway by police by the criminal division of the State Fire Marshal's office, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, and the state crime lab, according to Misko.

"This is a tragic incident for the community and first responders involved," he said. "We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families and refrain from visiting or coming to the immediate area."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.