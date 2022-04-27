8th Grader charged with Lily Peters murder, intended to 'rape and kill' her

Skip to main content
Boy charged with Lily Peters murder is 14, intended to 'rape and kill' 10 year old

Boy charged with Lily Peters murder is 14, intended to 'rape and kill' 10 year old

The district judge set the suspect's bond at $1 million.

Chippewa Falls Police Department

The district judge set the suspect's bond at $1 million.

Ten-year-old Lily Peters was killed by a 14-year-old boy, Chippewa County Attorney Wade Newell alleged during a court hearing Wednesday.

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

The prosecutor said the 8th Grader, identified only by the initials C. P-B and whose relationship to Peters is unknown, had intended to rape and kill the 10 year old.

County Attorney Wade Newell, citing confessions made by the 14-year-old suspect that are posted in the now-sealed criminal complaint, said the boy planned "to rape and kill the victim from the get-go when he left the house with the victim going down the trail."

Iliana "Lily" Peters was reported missing Sunday after failing to return home from visiting her aunt's house on the 400 block of North Grove Street in Chippewa Falls.

Newell said the 14-year-old "punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick before strangling her to the point of death before he then sexually assaulted her."

The prosecutor's request for a $1 million cash bond was granted by the judge, despite the defense asking for a lesser, $100,000 cash bond. 

County Attorney Wade Newell requested a $1 million cash bond due to the severity of the crime, which the judge granted. 

Peters' body was discovered around 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area just blocks from her aunt's home, near a walking path and the Leinenkugel's parking lot. Her bicycle was found in the same wooded area the night before, but search efforts came up empty until the following morning. 

The suspect was arrested Tuesday evening, with the city's chief of police saying he was "confident that there's no further danger to the community," which served as reassuring words to the town of 14,000 people who had been advised to drop off and pick up all children from school until the case had been solved. 

Police executed a search warrant at 422 North Grove Street on Tuesday, though police have not confirmed whose house was searched. But the residence is on the same block where Peters had visited her aunt's home. 

According to WEAU-TV, the suspect's next court appearance is May 5. 

Next Up

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

8th Grader charged with Lily Peters murder, intended to 'rape and kill' her

The district judge set the suspect's bond at $1 million.

Flickr - Minneapolis police May 27 2020 officer less lethal weapon - Chad Davis
MN News

State investigation of MPD: Here's what happens next

Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero explains the path forward.

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 1.03.08 PM
WI News

WI couple electrocuted while attempting art trend popular on social media

The deaths were initially described as unexplained.

279299466_297527765902308_1357971192391844332_n
MN News

State of emergency declared in Beltrami County due to damaging floods

"This picture was submitted by Angie Estey showing the Nelson Dam Road completely under water [Monday]. Many roads are like this," the department said.

Minneapolis police, protester
MN News

Human rights report finds MPD engages in racist, discriminatory practices

The wide-ranging report found that some officers and supervisors disproportionately target Black individuals, use covert social media accounts to criticize elected officials, and regularly use racist and sexist language.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 27

Here's the latest information from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 9.42.56 AM
MN News

Bridge closed as Sturgeon River rises in St. Louis County

Several feet of snow has fallen during the snowy season in northeast Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Pixabay - pistol holster handgun
MN News

Man dies after gun goes off 'accidentally,' striking him in head

The 64-year-old's identity has not yet been released.

245160433_1298100300661880_2952817793773167852_n
Minnesota Life

Gallery: 'World's biggest' bounce house theme park coming to Twin Cities

The touring extravaganza is stopping in the west metro this spring.

Jamal Adan
MN News

Two men charged with murder in fentanyl death of Eagan teen

Hunter Carlson, 16, died on January 27, 2021.

solar panel roof (1)
MN News

AG's office sues solar companies accused of scamming Minnesotans

Lawsuit accuses four companies of tricking customers into binding agreements and other unlawful sales practices.

Related

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to murder of Lily Peters

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday evening.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

More police around schools after murder of Lily Peters

Police have not yet identified a suspect after 10-year-old Lily Peters was killed.

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 5.07.12 PM
WI News

Police: Lily Peters was murdered, there 'could be a danger to the public'

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the killing of a child in western Wisconsin.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead, homicide investigation underway

The 10-year-old was found dead Monday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

cats
WI News

Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing WI cold

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

missing woman
MN News

Missing 79-year-old Wisconsin woman located and is safe

Police said she might've been traveling to the North Center Lake area in east-central Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 10.55.45 AM
WI News

Watch: Deputy breaks through ice during search for snowmobiler

The deputy was helped out of the water, only to have his partner fall through moments later.