Authorities ID Wisconsin man killed in weekend snowmobile crash

Authorities identify Wisconsin man killed in weekend snowmobile crash

The 71-year-old is from rural Centuria, Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said.



Authorities have identified the man killed in a snowmobile crash near St. Croix Falls over the weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Lynn Johnson of Centuria, Wisconsin, died in the wreck, which happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities have said the 71-year-old was driving on a marked trail, near the intersection of 170th Avenue and 200th Street in St. Croix Falls Township, when he lost control of the snowmobile.

Johnson was thrown from the sled and died from his injuries. 

The sheriff's office said alcohol may be a factor in the crash, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.





