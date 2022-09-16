Skip to main content
Body found believed to be missing Polk County man

An appeal to find the man was issued earlier this week.

Police in Polk County, Wisconsin said they have found a body that they believe is a man who had been missing for more than a week.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found 58-year-old Michael Minteer on Thursday around 4 p.m. in a heavily wooded area in the town of Johnstown, Wisconsin.

Authorities noted that Minteer hadn't been seen since Sept. 6 and may have had a handgun in his possession. Minteer was also said to suffer from a mental health disorder.

Authorities didn't provide any additional information on Friday.

The sheriff's office thanked multiple agencies that helped search for him.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

