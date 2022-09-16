Body found believed to be missing Polk County man

Police in Polk County, Wisconsin said they have found a body that they believe is a man who had been missing for more than a week.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found 58-year-old Michael Minteer on Thursday around 4 p.m. in a heavily wooded area in the town of Johnstown, Wisconsin.

Authorities noted that Minteer hadn't been seen since Sept. 6 and may have had a handgun in his possession. Minteer was also said to suffer from a mental health disorder.

Authorities didn't provide any additional information on Friday.

The sheriff's office thanked multiple agencies that helped search for him.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.