Body of UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River

His body was found in about 25 feet of water.

Hamud Faal La Crosse Police Department

The body of a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student who was reported missing in February was found in the Mississippi River on Thursday.

The La Crosse Fire Department found 25-year-old Hamud Faal's body in about 25 feet of water near the Division Street Landing, the La Crosse Police Department said.

The fire department was called to the Mississippi River at about 9 a.m. Thursday to search in an area from 500 Front Street South to the 7th Street Boat Landing in what police say has been "an ongoing proactive effort to locate" the UW-La Crosse student.

Faal's body was found in the river hours later, at about 4 p.m., police said.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, noting an autopsy will determine Faal's cause of death.

"The La Crosse Police Department and La Crosse Fire Department members send their condolences to the family and friends of Hamud," police said.

Faal was reported missing on Feb. 21 after friends and family tried to find him with no success. Police said he had last been seen in downtown La Crosse at about 3:37 a.m. on Feb. 20, walking alone southbound on Front Street just north of Jay Street.

His body was found about three-tenths of a mile south of where he was last seen.

Faal had gone out in downtown La Crosse with his roommates on Saturday, Feb. 19, but separated from them, Faal's step-dad Jerreh Kujabi told Wisconsin Public Radio last month. Faal contacted his roommates at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, saying he was headed home, but when his roommates got home Faal wasn't there.

In the days after Faal went missing, his family, police, and UW-La Crosse teamed up to find him.

Hundreds of volunteers participated in searches for Faal, though Kujabi told Wisconsin Public Radio winter conditions prevented police from being able to fully search the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me, which was created on March 1, raised more than $23,400 to help fund search efforts and so Faal's family could offer a reward for tips and information about his disappearance. The page said the money that isn't used will be donated.

Faal was a senior at UW-La Crosse studying psychology. He was set to graduate in May.