Body recovered after fire at apartment complex in western Wisconsin

A body was found in the remains of a fire at an apartment complex in western Wisconsin early Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the blaze at 110 Milltown Avenue West in the Village of Milltown at 4:34 a.m.

It had been reported that the building was "fully engulfed" and the roof was gone, and after extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered the remains of a victim.

It's not known at this stage what caused the fire. The victim's identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

The fire is under investigation.

Milltown is a village of just over 900 people in Polk County, located about 14 miles northeast from Taylor's Falls, Minnesota.

