Body recovered in Mississippi River in Wisconsin

The woman has been identified as a 61-year-old woman from Independence, Wisconsin.

A body was recovered earlier this week in the Mississippi River in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. 

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the body was found by people fishing on a Wisconsin island in Buffalo Township Tuesday around 4 p.m.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office and Winona Dive Rescue helped with the response.

On Thursday, the body was identified as 61-year-old Diana Bork, of Independence, Wisconsin.

It's unknown at this time why she was in the water and her previous whereabouts. An investigation remains active.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

