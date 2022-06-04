Both drivers killed in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

Two people were killed in a crash in western Wisconsin just before noon Saturday.

According to authorities, the crash was reported at 11:57 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hwy. 65 in Star Prairie Township, which is located about a mile north of New Richmond.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at the crash scene to find a GM Envoy that was involved in a collision a Dodge Ram truck.

The driver of the GM, 26-year-old Louis T. Lazano, of Centuria, Wisconsin, is believed to have crossed the centerline while going north on Hwy. 65 and striking the Dodge Ram, which was driven by Eric R. Willey, 53, of Osceola, Wisconsin.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 50-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Ram was taken to a local hospital for unspecified injuries.

The sheriff's office says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Eight people have died on St. Croix County roads so far in 2022, authorities say.