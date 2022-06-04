Skip to main content
Both drivers killed in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

Both drivers killed in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

The crash happened just before noon Saturday.

Pixabay

The crash happened just before noon Saturday.

Two people were killed in a crash in western Wisconsin just before noon Saturday. 

According to authorities, the crash was reported at 11:57 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hwy. 65 in Star Prairie Township, which is located about a mile north of New Richmond. 

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived at the crash scene to find a GM Envoy that was involved in a collision a Dodge Ram truck. 

The driver of the GM, 26-year-old Louis T. Lazano, of Centuria, Wisconsin, is believed to have crossed the centerline while going north on Hwy. 65 and striking the Dodge Ram, which was driven by Eric R. Willey, 53, of Osceola, Wisconsin. 

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, while a 50-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Ram was taken to a local hospital for unspecified injuries. 

The sheriff's office says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt. 

Eight people have died on St. Croix County roads so far in 2022, authorities say. 

Next Up

ambulance
WI News

Both drivers killed in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

The crash happened just before noon Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 8.04.52 AM
MN Business

Workers at Peace Coffee vote 'overwhelmingly' to unionize

The 17 workers will join United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Brooklyn Park police say shooter targeted vehicle with woman and children inside

The incident occurred near Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North Wednesday evening.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting

The incident occurred Friday night in Dinkytown, with a 15-year-old being shot.

Winona Softball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state softball tournament

This year's tournament will begin on Thursday in Mankato.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

All of the children were wearing lifejackets, authorities said.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue drops its vaccine or test requirement at all venues

The new policy impacts all First Avenue venues, including the Palace Theatre and The Fitzgerald.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

Police said the person has been identified as Musa Sabriye.

image
MN Property

Gallery: $4.2M lake retreat blends mountain architecture, beach living

The sprawling retreat is nested on Lake Kabekona.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Missing scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka

The diver went missing around 12 p.m. Friday.

Colin Brown - Sun Country airplane - Flickr
MN Travel

Sun Country seasonal flights returning to Duluth

Seasonal flights to Phoenix and Fort Myers will be available starting in December, with tickets on sale now.

prior lake high school
MN Weird

Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Two students were issued a trespass warning for the school grounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash kills 1, injures 4 in western Wisconsin

Road conditions were poor at the time of the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

ambulance
WI News

Driver killed as two pickups collide in western Wisconsin

The Polk County Sheriff's Office cited wet and slushy roads as a factor in the crash.

ATV
MN News

Isanti man killed in ATV rollover crash in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin DNR and Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-03-11 at 9.04.58 AM
MN News

Twin Cities man fatally struck by driver in western Wisconsin

Thesing was a member of the Twin Cities-based Metropolis Rugby Club.

ambulance
MN News

At least 2 dead in head-on crash involving passing motorist

The crash happened just before noon Wednesday.

fire, firefighter
WI News

Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A devastating house fire happened early Thursday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Both drivers die in head-on crash in Washington County

The crash happened south of Scandia just after 7:30 p.m.