Charges: WI high school football coach sexually assaulted student

A Wisconsin high school football coach is accused of sexually assaulting a female student in the high school's weight room.

Benjamin D. Chenal, 34, was charged in Polk County, Wisconsin, Tuesday with sexual assault of a student by school staff. The criminal complaint alleges Chenal, head football coach at Frederic High School, sexually assaulted the teen the morning of June 16 as she was exercising in the track shed that is used as a weight room.

At one point during the assault, another school employee drove by and Chenal, according to the charges, commented that was "a close one."

The Frederic School District placed Chenal on administrative leave on Jan. 28, which is when it first heard about the allegations, District Administrator Josh Robinson told Bring Me The News in a statement. Chenal had been serving as the head football coach and occasional weight room supervisor, Robinson added.

"One of the District’s primary concerns is the safety and health of its students," the statement said, adding it "takes all employee misconduct allegations of this type seriously; it is simply not tolerated."

Chenal was arrested and booked into Polk County Jail on Jan. 31, following an interview with an investigator. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m., according to court records.

More from the charges

According to the criminal complaint filed against Chenal: