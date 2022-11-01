Chemical leak at Jennie-O plant prompts shelter-in-place in Barron, WI

A chemical leak at the Jennie-O plant in Barron, Wisconsin, resulted in a brief shelter-in-place Monday morning.

Two employees drove themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for possible exposure to Anatox and Lysine. One of those employees was on-site when the chemical leak happened, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.

The leak of the two chemicals resulted in the emission of a poisonous vapor in the atmosphere of the building. No other injuries were reported.

The leak was first reported to the sheriff's office at 9:27 a.m. in its main plant feed mill area. Emergency responders determined the chemicals accidentally mixed together, putting the toxic fumes into the air.

The company immediately evacuated the facility, police say.

The shelter-in-place was enacted on the north side of the plant, impacting the Barron County Highway Department and the Riverview Terrace Estates. A "precautionary shelter-in-place" was also put in place on the south side of the plant, shutting down a portion of Hwy 8 to LaSalle Avenue, starting at 6th Street and extending to 11th Street.

The sheriff's office said the road was closed for about an hour and a half.

The sheriff's office said prior to reopening, afternoon weather patterns helped keep the chemical vapor mostly within the company's property. At about 11:30 a.m., it was determined the chemical combination no longer posed any threat, with police lifting the shelter-in-place and reopening a section of the highway.

Officials determined there was no danger to the surrounding area following the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.