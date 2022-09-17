Police still searching for 'dangerous' suspect in Wisconsin

Skip to main content
Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents

Authorities called off their search for Chad Myszka Friday night, resuming Saturday morning.

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday.

In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.

The suspect, identified as Chad Myszka, is described as being 6'2" and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to WQOW in Eau Claire, Myszka’s parents in Marathon County reported that he was acting suicidal and left with a weapon. They asked police to look out for his vehicle, a white Dodge Charger.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk spotted the Charger and pursued him near Seymour Cray Sr. Boulevard before eventually ending the chase.

A three-vehicle crash involving the Charger was later reported. Myszka then fled the scene. A woman involved in the crash reported non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities searched for Myszka in Wheaton “extensively,” on Friday but were unable to find him, according to a Facebook post.

And in an update at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, officials said search was called off for the night and set to resume on Saturday.

According to Myszka’s Facebook, he is a member of the U.S. Marines. 

Chad Myszka
