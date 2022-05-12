Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A man and his two young children died in a house fire early Thursday morning in western Wisconsin.

The deadly blaze was reported at 3:26 a.m. at a home located on River Avenue in Barron, with the Barron County Sheriff's Office saying the initial report indicated three people were still inside the burning house.

"An immediate search and fire attack was conducted by fire personal and they were able to pull 2 children out of the house and they were transported to Mayo Hospital," the Barron County Sheriff's Office said.

Both children were pronounced dead at the hospital, while their father was later discovered dead inside the house.

The children have been identified by authorities as 6-year-old Conner Albee and 5-year-old Emily. Their father has been identified as 44-year-old Donald Albee.

The lone survivor of the fire was 49-year-old Delores Dahlberg, whom is the owner of the house and Donald Albee's girlfriend, according to the sheriff's report.

Additional school counselors have been made available at the Barron School District.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.