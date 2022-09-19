Skip to main content
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

His alleged actions led to a shelter-in-place late Friday night.

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office

His alleged actions led to a shelter-in-place late Friday night.

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. 

Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."

According to WQOW in Eau Claire, Myszka’s parents in Marathon County reported that he was acting suicidal and left with a weapon. They asked police to look out for his vehicle, a white Dodge Charger.

The county sheriff spotted the Charger and pursued him for a short time in Eau Claire before calling off the chase. Later, there was a three-vehicle crash involving the Charger, with Myszka allegedly fleeing the scene. 

A search in nearby Wheaton took place before the efforts were called off around 10:30 p.m. Friday. 

The sheriff's office announced Saturday at 3:30 p.m. that Myszka had been located, though no further details have been released. 

Next Up

Chad Myszka
WI News

After Sunday win, here's a look at the Twins' playoff chances

His alleged actions led to a shelter-in-place late Friday night.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 7.09.25 AM
MN News

Girl, 8, run over by driver as she tied her shoe outside strip mall

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Walz agrees to two October debates with Jensen

The two debates will take place Oct. 18 and Oct. 28.

1644 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, Minnesota - June 2022
MN News

Man fatally shot across the street from Loring Park in Minneapolis

An altercation broke out outside of a business before the shooting, police say.

ambulance
MN News

17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in Cass County.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

8 Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Almost 300 schools were recognized nationwide.

Screen Shot 2022-09-17 at 4.10.40 PM
MN News

Investigation after 30 vehicles found burning in St. Paul

The discovery was made early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police
MN News

6 injured in 2 downtown shootings Saturday morning

The shootings happened just a few minutes apart.

Chad Myszka
WI News

Police still searching for 'dangerous' suspect in Wisconsin

Authorities called off their search for Chad Myszka Friday night, resuming Saturday morning.

Tinklenberg
MN News

Charges: Man killed his 93-year-old grandmother with hatchet

The 42-year-old has been charged with murder.

Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 5.25.54 PM
MN Weird

Bats in building prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota

Sorry, a bat ate my homework.

Storm
MN Weather

Severe storms possible in MN Saturday afternoon, evening

The NWS says all severe weather hazards are on the table.

Related

Chad Myszka
WI News

Police still searching for 'dangerous' suspect in Wisconsin

Authorities called off their search for Chad Myszka Friday night, resuming Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 8.41.55 AM
WI News

Judge to unseal criminal complaint in murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The unsealed documents will be available late Friday or Monday.

LeKenneth Miller
MN News

Identities of officers, victim released in fatal Eau Claire police shooting

Police say the intruder stabbed a woman before he was fatally shot by an officer.

fire, firefighter
WI News

Dad and 2 children killed in western Wisconsin house fire

A devastating house fire happened early Thursday morning.

Pixabay - black bear
MN Sports

Black bear bites professional baseball player in western Wisconsin

The former MSU-Mankato star was bitten in his back.

Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 11.09.39 AM
WI News

Wisconsin man admits to 1992 revenge killings 15 years after boyhood tragedy

The 52-year-old man is in custody 30 years after the 1992 double murder.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 7.08.11 PM
MN News

MN teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing

The suspect is a 52-year-old Minnesota man.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.