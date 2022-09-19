After Sunday win, here's a look at the Twins' playoff chances

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend.

Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."

According to WQOW in Eau Claire, Myszka’s parents in Marathon County reported that he was acting suicidal and left with a weapon. They asked police to look out for his vehicle, a white Dodge Charger.

The county sheriff spotted the Charger and pursued him for a short time in Eau Claire before calling off the chase. Later, there was a three-vehicle crash involving the Charger, with Myszka allegedly fleeing the scene.

A search in nearby Wheaton took place before the efforts were called off around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff's office announced Saturday at 3:30 p.m. that Myszka had been located, though no further details have been released.