Skip to main content
Doctor found dead after going hiking in northern Wisconsin

Doctor found dead after going hiking in northern Wisconsin

She hadn't been heard from since March 26.

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

She hadn't been heard from since March 26.

The body of a Wisconsin doctor was found Sunday, four days after she was reported missing after leaving to go for a hike. 

Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, was found dead Sunday, April 3 at approximately 11:25 a.m. near the Potato River Falls in northern Wisconsin, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office. 

The last contact Musgrove made with anyone was Saturday, March 26 when she had "reached the Potato River Falls in Gurney," according to the sheriff. 

The 30-year-old was officially reported missing at 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. 

Deputies found her vehicle in the parking area at the Potato River Falls, prompting a search and rescue effort involving around two-dozen agencies from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.

"All indications at the scene and information from family and friends lead us to believe she had gone hiking along the Potato River and had returned to her vehicle," the sheriff's office said in a release. 

A cause of death remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected. 

Mugrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Health.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 8.49.06 AM
WI News

Doctor found dead after going hiking in northern Wisconsin

She hadn't been heard from since March 26.

George Karlaftis
MN Vikings

The Vikings can now take best player available after FA signings

After signing players to fill immediate needs, the Vikings have a chance to take BPA in the NFL Draft.

Pete Orput
MN News

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at 66

It was confirmed he died at his home in Stillwater Sunday.

Target Field
MN Twins

Twins may push back Opening Day to avoid nasty weather

A strong storm system will deliver rain, snow and wind to Minnesota Tuesday through Thursday.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN News

Police investigating threats of violence at North St. Paul school

There were two threats made on consecutive days last week.

Paige Bueckers
MN Sports

UConn's rally comes up short, South Carolina wins national title

Destanni Henderson and the Gamecocks spoiled Paige Bueckers's homecoming story.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Sports

'Good GR-EE-F': Wild line fuels win over Capitals

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a 5-1 win in Washington.

Anthony Edwards
MN Sports

Timberwolves avoid trap game, continue chase for sixth seed

Anthony Edwards had a big night to help the Timberwolves climb closer to a playoff berth.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Four hospitalized after drunk driver crashes SUV in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 1400 Block of County Road 4 Saturday night.

Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 8.56.51 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mashed.com's '12 best fish sandwiches' list includes Twin Cities bar

The restaurant first opened in 1990.

pontoon
WI News

1 killed, 2 injured in Wisconsin pontoon explosion

Three men were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion happened.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Crash in southeast Minnesota claims the life of Wisconsin woman

The crash happened just south of Kellogg, Minnesota, around noon Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-03-11 at 9.04.58 AM
MN News

Twin Cities man fatally struck by driver in western Wisconsin

Thesing was a member of the Twin Cities-based Metropolis Rugby Club.

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 10.55.45 AM
WI News

Watch: Deputy breaks through ice during search for snowmobiler

The deputy was helped out of the water, only to have his partner fall through moments later.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
WI News

Authorities ID Wisconsin man killed in weekend snowmobile crash

The 71-year-old is from rural Centuria, Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said.

cats
WI News

Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing WI cold

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

Pixabay - police lights, tape
WI News

6 homicide victims found in Milwaukee home

No arrests have been made.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
MN News

30-year-old Superior man missing after driving friend to Ashland, WI

Arik Askelin hasn't been heard from since Tuesday, January 4.

Hamud Faal
WI News

Body of UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River

His body was found in about 25 feet of water.