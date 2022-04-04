Doctor found dead after going hiking in northern Wisconsin

The body of a Wisconsin doctor was found Sunday, four days after she was reported missing after leaving to go for a hike.

Kelsey A. Musgrove, MD, was found dead Sunday, April 3 at approximately 11:25 a.m. near the Potato River Falls in northern Wisconsin, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

The last contact Musgrove made with anyone was Saturday, March 26 when she had "reached the Potato River Falls in Gurney," according to the sheriff.

The 30-year-old was officially reported missing at 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

Deputies found her vehicle in the parking area at the Potato River Falls, prompting a search and rescue effort involving around two-dozen agencies from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.

"All indications at the scene and information from family and friends lead us to believe she had gone hiking along the Potato River and had returned to her vehicle," the sheriff's office said in a release.

A cause of death remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

Mugrove was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Health.