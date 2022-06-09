Skip to main content
DOJ: Wisconsin deputy fatally shoots passenger during traffic stop

The person allegedly approached them with a knife while the deputy was addressing the driver's injuries, according to the Justice Department.

A sheriff's deputy in northeastern Wisconsin fatally shot a person during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. 

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says that an Oconto County Sheriff's deputy opened fire when a vehicle passenger allegedly pulled a knife and "approached the deputy."

The incident unfolded at around 2:40 p.m., when the deputy was told of a driver driving "recklessly" on Interstate 41. About 10 minutes later, the deputy saw a vehicle matching the description given pulled over on the side of the interstate, near Frog Pond Road in Oconto.

According to a release, the deputy saw that the driver was "already injured" when they approached the vehicle. While the deputy was treating the driver, police say a passenger in the vehicle allegedly armed themselves with a knife and "approached the deputy."

The DOJ press release claims the passenger was not complying with demands. The deputy shot and killed the passenger – who has not been identified – at the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to treat injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The deputy who fired their weapon has since been placed on administrative leave.

The Justice Department is investigating the shooting with other outside agencies. When the investigation has ended, the reports will be turned over to the Oconto County District Attorney.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Justice Department to learn more details.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

