Driver killed as two pickups collide in western Wisconsin

The Polk County Sheriff's Office cited wet and slushy roads as a factor in the crash.

A crash on wet roads in western Wisconsin Thursday morning left one driver dead and another injured.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash was reported near Highway 35 and 180th Street at around 7 a.m. in the town of Eureka.

Investigators say a Dodge pickup driver was traveling northbound on Highway 35 when they lost control on the wet and slushy roads and veered into the southbound lane.

They then collided with an oncoming Ford F-150 traveling southbound.

The driver of the Dodge sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. It's not clear what condition they are in.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

