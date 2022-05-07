'Evacuation Immediate': Wildfire burning in Burnett County, Wisconsin

Skip to main content
'Evacuation Immediate': Wildfire burning Saturday in Burnett County, Wisconsin

The fire is reportedly threatening East Swiss Township and the Webb Lake area.

An evacuation notice has been issued by the Wisconsin DNR for a wildfire burning in Burnett County. 

The wildfire is threatening East Swiss Township and the west side of Webb Lake, according to the evacuation report. The report says the near shelter is located at Danbury Casino. 

Webb Lake is located just east of East Swiss Township, just across the Minnesota/Wisconsin border and near the St. Croix State Forest. 

The reported wildfire is happening on a day in which the DNR warned of very high fire danger in the northern two-thirds of the state. 

This is a developing story. 

